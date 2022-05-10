DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 09-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 252.4999
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15693320
CODE: WLDL LN
ISIN: FR0010315770
