Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8399

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11968559

CODE: LEMD LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

