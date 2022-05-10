Kinarus AG / Key word(s): Patent

Positive Preclinical Data for KIN001 in wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration - Plans for Clinical Development



10.05.2022



MEDIA RELEASE (PDF) KIN001 reduced formation of leaky blood vessels and reduced retinal fibrosis in preclinical models of wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Potential as first oral therapy for wet AMD complementing ocular injections of anti-VEGF targeted drugs

Regulatory approval for Phase 2 clinical trial in wet AMD patients approved in Germany and Switzerland Basel, Switzerland, May 10, 2022. Kinarus AG, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced today preclinical data supporting the potential effectiveness of its lead clinical candidate, KIN001, as an oral treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Kinarus has received approval to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial of KIN001 in wet AMD patients in Germany and Switzerland. In a mouse model, KIN001 reduced pathological choroidal neovascularization (CNV) after laser-induced retinal damage. KIN001 reduced the growth and leakiness of new blood vessels and reduced histological markers of retinal fibrosis. In a second study, in a nonhuman primate model of AMD, KIN001 reduced the development of clinically relevant stage 4 CNV lesions at two weeks by approximately 75%. "These preclinical data strongly support the potential of KIN001 to be an effective treatment for wet AMD and other ocular diseases," said Matthew Wright PhD, Kinarus Head of Research. "Our strategy to explore advanced drugs for new therapeutic uses allows us to move KIN001 directly into a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients. KIN001 is intended to complement ocular injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti- VEGF) targeted drugs, potentially reducing the frequency of these burdensome treatments." About Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Wet age-related macular degeneration affects the retinal macula, important for central vision. Wet AMD is the leading cause of visual disability in the industrialized world, and the third leading cause worldwide. Current standard of care dictates frequent intravitreal anti-VEGF injections which places a substantial burden on patients, caregivers, and physicians. An oral treatment, that reduces the frequency of injections, may address unmet need by reducing patient burden and providing a therapy in areas of the world lacking anti-VEGF drugs due to issues of cost and access. About KIN001 KIN001 is an orally administered combination of pamapimod and pioglitazone. Pamapimod is a potent inhibitor of the p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), central for the cellular response in many diseases. Pioglitazone is an activator of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) gamma, marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Kinarus has discovered that the drug combination increases the efficacy and durability of therapeutic response in preclinical models reflecting various diseases. KIN001 is currently being developed in COVID-19, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration. About Kinarus Kinarus AG is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated treatments to patients suffering from viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases. Kinarus' differentiated therapeutic candidate, KIN001, has broad potential in numerous therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com. Contact information Alexander Bausch

CEO, Kinarus AG

Tel: +41 61 633 2971

alexander.bausch@kinarus.com Disclaimer This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Kinarus AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

