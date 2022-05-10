Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
WKN: 579919 ISIN: CH0011075394 Ticker-Symbol: ZFIN 
Lang & Schwarz
10.05.22
10:33 Uhr
419,85 Euro
+6,60
+1,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2022 | 10:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caruso GmbH: CARUSO, one of the winners of the Zurich Innovation Championship, to work together with Zurich on the future of insurance

The CARUSO dataplace was selected from over 2.600 worldwide submissions as one of the twelve global winners to work together with Zurich on the future of insurance

MUNICH, Germany, May 10, 2022and will now enter a 13-week accelerator phase to test and grow its idea together with Zurich Germany. The Zurich Innovation Championship is a global startup tournament through which Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) seeks ground-breaking ideas to bring compelling products or services to Zurich customers and employees. Through four tournament categories - insurance reimagined, prevention and mitigation, simplicity, and sustainability- Zurich was looking for a broad spectrum of initiatives to help them prepare for the future of insurance.

"We are happy and feel honored to have been selected as one of the global winners by Zurich. CARUSO demonstrates how connected car data can be used to drive innovation in the insurance sector. What makes us even prouder is the fact that we are the only winner coming from the automotive sector. It clearly shows the value and benefits our connected car data platform delivers to mobility end users," says Norbert Dohmen, Managing Director of Caruso GmbH.

"The pitches of the startups have shown innovative power and energy. We are glad that Caruso, a startup from Germany, is among the twelve winners, which we will support in the future," says Dr. Carsten Schildknecht, CEO of Zurich in Germany.

Zurich and CARUSO will now work together to potentially redefine what motor insurance could mean in the 21st century. During the accelerator that kicked off on 25 April, CARUSO, one of the 12 winning startups, will benefit from financial and non-financial support such as mentoring by Zurich executives and experts and access to business use cases. The following implementation phase will bring the successful ideas to life and scale them globally.

Caruso GmbH:

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars. This makes the Germany-based company one of the leading platforms for vehicle data in Europe.

More information at www.caruso-dataplace.com

Company Contact

Tina Rauschenbach
Head of Customer Experience
customerexperience@caruso-dataplace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31e65453-5b0d-4268-a0e9-7e022af6b844


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
