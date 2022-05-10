Avaya and DIDWW Empower Customers with Cost-effective Global Voice Solutions

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDWW , a global telecoms operator that offers premium quality VoIP communications, today announced that its two-way SIP Trunking solution is compliant with key Avaya OneCloud solutions, helping customers securely and reliably expand their local and international business communications. Avaya has selected DIDWW for membership as a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program, which promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. Avaya is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

The powerful DIDWW SIP Trunking solution offers virtually unlimited call capacity and flexible VoIP trunk configuration options to assist businesses of any size in expanding their local or international communications. The two-way SIP Trunking service enables enterprise users to access the PSTN in more than 80 countries, providing customers with an extended global reach, premium call quality, a high standard of reliability and availability, and access to local routes with guaranteed CLI (Calling Line Identification). The service is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura Communication Manager 8.1 using Avaya Session Border Controller for Enterprise 8.1.

"Technology partners like DIDWW make SIP Trunking with Avaya solutions simple and cost effective," said Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management. "Successful completion of compliance testing provides customers with confidence that DIDWW SIP Trunking services work in conjunction with Avaya Aura deployments and help them save on deployment and operating costs."

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, stated, "We are proud to become an Avaya DevConnect Technology Partner. More and more companies are relying on the BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) model to meet their connectivity requirements. Now, customers can confidently combine our high-quality SIP Trunking service with the Avaya platform and enjoy exceptional performance and a compelling communication experience."

DIDWW is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program, part of the Avaya Experience Builders network of Avaya experts, partners, developers, and customers. This unique global collaborative is exceptionally positioned to deliver the next-gen customer and employee experiences businesses need through the Avaya OneCloud AI-Powered Experience platform. Partners in the DevConnect program develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, DIDWW can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure - helping speed the deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.

Learn more about how DIDWW is part of Avaya's DevConnect program and Avaya's other partner programs .

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter.

To learn more about Avaya, please visit http://www.avaya.com .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814430/DIDWW_Avaya.jpg