Chinese battery manufacturer BYD will this week introduce an expanded portfolio of energy storage systems designed for the commercial and industrial solar markets. At The smarter E, the company will also offer a sneak peak at a new high-voltage storage system expected to be launched later this year.BYD will present new additions to its Battery-Box product series in Munich, Germany, this week. Primarily, this means a new offering for the commercial & industrial solar market, which it is calling the Battery-May Lite. The new C&I battery system comes in capacities from 30 kWh to 90 kWh, and up to ...

