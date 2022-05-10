Nomentia Oy: Nomentia appoints Hubert Rappold as Chief Sales Officer

HELSINKI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rappold will oversee Nomentia's global sales and marketing teams and continue to expand the company's position as a leader in cash and treasury management to new markets with a strong focus on the Nordics, DACH and Benelux.

Nomentia, a leading cash and treasury management solution provider, today announced the appointment of Hubert Rappold as the company's Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Rappold will sit on the company's leadership team and be responsible for leading Nomentia's global sales and marketing teams.

Rappold joined Nomentia from TIPCO Treasury & Technology where he was a Co-founder & Co-CEO. After the acquisition of the Austria-based company by Nomentia, he served as the Vice President of Solution Engineering and a member of the leadership team. Prior to founding TIPCO, Hubert was a partner at Schwabe, Ley & Greiner and has over 20 years of experience heading the solution engineering department and leading the sales activities pre-dominantly in the DACH region. Rappold's extensive experience in leading the expansion of a company, coupled with an understanding of the cash and treasury management market, will accelerate Nomentia's global growth.

"During the past two years, Nomentia has emerged from being the market leader in the Nordics as leading force in cash and treasury management in Europe. The growth for the last 24 months has been very strong for the company, and having Rappold to lead our sales and marketing teams will help us keep our momentum going," said Jukka Sallinen, CEO, Nomentia. "Not only does he have the experience of leading a successful company and knowing the market extremely well, but he also has the energy and drive that will be crucial in building Nomentia's success story."

Nomentia was born in 2020 from the merger of OpusCapita and Analyste, both companies having their roots in the 1980s. A year after the merger, Nomentia announced another major milestone when the company joined forces with TIPCO Treasury & Technology to provide one of the widest range of solutions for modern treasury and finance teams.

"I'm excited to lead sales and marketing at Nomentia at this pivotal time and focus on growing the company in new markets," said Rappold, Chief Sales Officer at Nomentia.? "The opportunity to expand the market reach of our solutions is terrific and I'm honored to be a part of that journey."

Nomentia has also recently appointed Jürgen Sprenger and Martin Fikar as Managing Directors of Nomentia Treasury & Technology GmbH. Jürgen Sprenger will also continue in his role as Head of Sales, DACH while Martin Fikar continues as Head of Consulting, DACH, and Fikar joins Nomentia's leadership team.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Hubert Rappold, Chief Sales Officer, Nomentia

hubert.rappold@nomentia.com

+43 676?925 7777

Barbara Babati, Head of Marketing, Nomentia

barbara.babati@nomentia.com

+358 40 762 3356

