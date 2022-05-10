DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.0278

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9403594

CODE: UESG LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

