Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Dow Jones News
10.05.2022 | 10:52
89 Leser
DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.5523

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1178018

CODE: KLMG LN

ISIN: LU1563455630

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1563455630 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      KLMG LN 
Sequence No.:  160694 
EQS News ID:  1348163 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348163&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2022 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
