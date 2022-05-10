MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.860618 3.202403 7.063021 6492436 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.041216 3.596779 6.637995

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0005790059 3548738 3.860618 Sub Total 8.A 3548738 3.860618%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/06/2022 29/06/2022 Cash 130095 0.141528 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/08/2022 02/08/2022 Cash 31721 0.034509 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/08/2022 08/08/2022 Cash 2322000 2.526068 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2022 02/09/2022 Cash 65 0.000071 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/11/2022 02/11/2022 Cash 75 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/01/2023 04/01/2023 Cash 765 0.000832 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/02/2023 02/02/2023 Cash 126 0.000137 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2023 02/03/2023 Cash 135 0.000147 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/04/2023 04/04/2023 Cash 1768 0.001923 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/05/2023 03/05/2023 Cash 127422 0.138620 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/05/2023 15/05/2023 Cash 163773 0.178166 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2023 02/06/2023 Cash 90404 0.098349 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/06/2023 20/06/2023 Cash 75349 0.081971 Sub Total 8.B2 2943698 3.202403%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 3.854536 3.202403 7.056940% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London