WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:38 Uhr
6,850 Euro
-0,050
-0,72 %
PR Newswire
10.05.2022
71 Leser
BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

London, May 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.2539490.0000009.25394917,717,256
Position of previous notification (if applicable)9.9468310.0000009.946831

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH9917,717,2569.253949
Sub Total 8.A17,717,2569.253949

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
abrdn plc
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plcIgnis Asset Management Limited
abrdn plcIgnis Investment Services Limited5.0068670.0000005.006867
abrdn plc
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plcabrdn Investment Management Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Management PLC
abrdn plcAberdeen Asset Managers Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plcabrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plcabrdn Capital Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company, Ignis Asset Management Limited ("IAML") and held by the underlying investment management entity Ignis Investment Services Limited ("IISL") increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 6 May 2022. IAML effectively holds and IISL holds the delegated voting rights to 5.006867% of the shares in Bodycote PLC.

12. Date of Completion

10-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Belfast, United Kingdom

