Doxee positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Customer Communication Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading customer communication management (CCM) vendors

Doxee with its comprehensive technology for CCM, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Doxee as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global customer communication management (CCM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CCM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Pallavi Bothra, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Doxee, with its comprehensive technology for customer communication management (CCM), has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the customer communication management market". She added, "Doxee's microservices architecture and easy deployment, the Doxee Platform is available in the PaaS model for partners and can easily be integrated to provide CCM features in new applications. The company is transitioning to a full cloud by providing hybrid cloud capabilities to meet the security and privacy needs from specific industries. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Doxee is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global customer communication management market."

Enrico Celotto, CMO of Doxee "We were delighted to preview the new platform, especially the core batch functionalities, which are designed to create, personalize, archive, and distribute interactive communications across multiple digital and traditional channels. The Doxee Platform has been awarded and we are proud of this recognition. Our significant investments in R&D ensure the strategic technological evolution of the platform by expanding its interactive and personalized communication capabilities, integrating APIs and connectors and improving a powerful workflow. This is fundamental in order to always be able to address new and complex use cases and to satisfy the needs of our mainly enterprise customers, primarily those in the utility and finance sectors who are great users of Doxee CCM technologies for their customer communications for nearly two decade."

Customer communication management (CCM) helps organizations create, manage, deliver, store, and retrieve inbound and outbound communications to ensure a consistent and personalized customer experience across different communication channels & touchpoints. CCM is a tool that allows businesses to improve their customer experiences by automating communication workflows and providing business users with tools to design responsive, personalized communication across multiple channels, including e-mail, SMSes, web pages, interactive documents, and others. The solution centralizes the process and provides on-demand, batch, and interactive communication to users, ensuring improved delivery to customers, partners, distributors, regulatory bodies, and others.

About Doxee

Doxee (DOX:IM - ISIN IT0005394413) is a multinational hi-tech company and a leading provider of products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience and Dematerialization. Doxee offers innovative technology products based on Doxee's proprietary platform and delivered in cloud mode to over 200 Enterprise companies to ensure scalability, flexibility, and reliability for mission-critical processes. Doxee products are a powerful tool for dynamic innovating communication strategies between the company and its customers, since they enable the creation of personalized and interactive relationships using digital machine learning and natural language processing technologies. For more than 10 years, the company has invested 13% of its revenues in Research & Development, with the goal of ensuring technological excellence and reliability. In addition to our constant commitment to R&D, Doxee promotes a working environment where our young people highly educated and technologically skilled are the key to boost innovation from within. Doxee is a Benefit Corporation and an Innovative SME headquartered in Modena, and offices located in Milan, Rome and Catanzaro, Italy, in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and the United States. www.doxee.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

