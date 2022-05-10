

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $79 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $92 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $79 Mln. vs. $92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.1 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.1 - $4.3 Bln



