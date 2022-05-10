

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Tuesday while the dollar slipped from recent two-decade highs as bond yields declined after rising for several sessions.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,856.37 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,855.76.



Investor await Wednesday's release of the U.S. inflation data that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.



The dollar edged lower after touching a 20-year high overnight on growth concerns, expectations of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and an unstable risk environment.



U.S. bond yields eases slightly, while Germany's 10-year government bond yield steadied close to an almost 8-year high amid expectations that traders might have gone too far in pricing future ECB rate hikes.







