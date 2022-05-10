Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Skolon AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (216/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Skolon AB, company registration number 556958-4120, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Skolon AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be May 17, 2022 The company has 23,952,480 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: SKOLON ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 26,352,480 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017615784 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 256746 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556958-4120 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.