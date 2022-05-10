Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 13:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Skolon AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (216/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Skolon AB, company registration number
556958-4120, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Skolon AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
May 17, 2022 

The company has 23,952,480 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               SKOLON         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 26,352,480       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017615784      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             256746         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556958-4120       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary    
------------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08
52800399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.