- (PLX AI) - Dentsply Sirona Q1 revenue USD 965 million vs. estimate USD 988 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.52 vs. estimate USD 0.56
- • Q1 adjusted operating income USD 153 million vs. estimate USD 170 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 2-3%, down from 4-5% previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.35-2.55, down from USD 3.05-3.25 previously
- • The first quarter was a challenging quarter, and our financial performance and revised outlook reflect the impact of larger-than-expected macroeconomic headwinds and lower-than-expected performance in the United States, interim CEO says
