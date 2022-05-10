DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated released its first quarter financial results which includes guidance for 2022. The full text of this release is available on the company's website at: https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0000028823/641caa3a-9bc2-4949-92e8-bae6afa7a14f.pdf
10.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1348441 10.05.2022
DIEBOLD NIXDORF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de