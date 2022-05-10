

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



Earnings: -$183.1 million in Q1 vs. -$8.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.33 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$126.9 million or -$1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.21 per share Revenue: $829.8 million in Q1 vs. $943.9 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.7 - $3.9 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIEBOLD NIXDORF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de