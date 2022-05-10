Transparency Market Research: Laparoscopy Devices Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.5% During 2020-2030; Adoption of Robot-assisted Surgeries Underpins Abundant Opportunities, Observes TMR Study

- Need for ergonomics platforms for robot-assisted surgeries expanding revenue potential in market; rise in adoption of precision instruments and devices in urology and gynecology propelling sales
- The U.S. presents enormous avenues for revenue growth for devices manufacturers; vast number of minimally invasive surgeries fueled rapid uptake of devices in healthcare systems notably in hospitals
ALBANY, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Need for improving patient outcomes cost-effectively in minimally invasive surgeries has pivoted the need for continuous technological advancements in laparoscopy devices and instruments. High-precision navigation will spur future market demand for laparoscopy devices. The global laparoscopic devices market is estimated to exceed US$ 16.4 Bn by 2030.
The authors of the TMR study have witnessed significant pace of commercialization of FDA-approved robots in laparoscopy devices especially in gynecology and urology. The rapid adoption of advanced laparoscopy procedures notably robot-assisted laparoscopy has been generating copious lucrative opportunities for medtech companies in the laparoscopy devices market.
Growing awareness about the benefits of 5G ultra-remote robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries are at the forefront at the recent developments in laparoscopy devices. Energy systems are poised as the fasted growing market for laparoscopy devices. The demand for these in gynecology is expected to rise remarkably during the forecast period, mainly on the back of the advantages in efficacy and patient safety.
Key Findings of Laparoscopy Devices Market Study
- Ergonomically Designed Platforms Boost Surgical Outcomes: Advancements in laparoscopic instruments are expanding the canvas for new revenue streams for medical device manufacturers and vendors in the laparoscopy devices market. Of note, they are sterile storage containers to reap incremental revenue gains, noted the TMR study on the laparoscopy devices market. Ergonomically designed platforms have opened up an incredible avenue for commercialization of laparoscopy devices. Cutting-edge ergonomic handle designs and ergonomic platforms for armrest have been preferred by surgeons.
- High Precision Laparoscopic Procedures in Urology: Need for increasing precision of navigating laparoscopy devices has shaped lucrative opportunities for product innovation in the past. The TMR authors assert that the future market demand for laparoscopy devices will be increasingly shaped by the growing use cases of robot-assisted surgery in thoracic, urological, and gynecological procedures. Indeed, sugeons continue to show preference for laparoscopy devices that can offer them better tactile and visual feedback for surgical tool navigating, thereby considerably reducing the error rates and improving the patients' outcomes. Devices that are fully assembled and ready-to-go in OT are growing in adoption for urological surgeries. Advancements in camera technology and growing adoption of integrated space-saving laparoscopy devices in urology have attracted massive R&D of companies in the laparoscopy devices market.
- Energy Devices in Gynecological Laparoscopy Fastest Growing Market: The growing number of gynecological laparoscopy procedures has propelled the sales revenues. The gynecology segment held a major share of the global laparoscopy devices market in 2019. Energy systems are poised to the fastest growing market for laparoscopy devices. Manufacturers thus have geared toward developing reusable, reposable and single-use laparoscopy instruments to capitalize on the massive avenue in the laparoscopy devices market.
Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Drivers
- Promise of unmatched dissection capabilities of newer generation of laparoscopic devices such as of high precision laparoscopy trocars and endoscopes is expanding the room for investments of healthcare facilities in the laparoscopy devices market.
- The benefits of reduced access trauma, better cosmesis, reduced recovery times, and cost effectiveness is spurring the preference for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide, thus bolstering the sales of products in the laparoscopy devices market. Rise in elderly patient populations who need MIS for gynecological, urological, and cardiology procedures has expanded the avenue.
Laparoscopy Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
The U.S. has been largest revenue generator in the global laparoscopy devices market in 2019. Opportunities in the regional market are anticipated to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period. Large numbers of units of the devoices installed in various healthcare facilities in the U.S. and rise in healthcare expenditure in minimally invasive surgeries have helped augment revenue possibilities in the U.S. laparoscopy devices market.
Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the laparoscopy devices market are:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cook Medical, Inc
- Olympus Corporation
- KARL STORZ
- Stryker Corporation
- Smith & Nephew
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- Medtronic
- Aesculap, Inc.
- CONMED Corporation
- Ethicon US, LLC
Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Product
- Energy Systems
- Robot Assisted Systems
- Laparoscopes
- Video Laparoscopes
- High-definition Cameras
- Standard Definition Cameras
- Fiber Laparoscopes
- Hand Access Instruments
- Trocars
- Closure Devices
- Insufflation Devices
- Suction/Irrigation Devices
Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Application
- Gynecological Surgery
- General Surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Bariatric Surgery
- Colorectal Surgery
- Others
Laparoscopy Devices Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
3D Laparoscopy Market: Laparoscopy is a diagnostic procedure used to observe the abdominal section of a body. The procedure is carried out with an instrument called laparoscope, which is a long tube with high intensity light and a camera at the front. The tube is inserted through a small incision made on the body surface. As the tube moves along, the camera attached sends images of the internal abdominal wall to a video monitor.
Laparoscopy Surgical Clamps Market: A laparoscopic surgery is an advanced type of minimally invasive surgery, which requires one or multiple small incisions through the abdominal wall by using a laparoscope. Laparoscopic surgeries are minimally invasive procedures of the abdominal and the pelvic cavity performed with the help of a telescope and specialized surgical instruments.
3D Laparoscopy Imaging Systems Market: 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market was valued at ~ US$ 2.8 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. Significant awareness among people about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases, increase in applications of 3D laparoscopy in different procedures, and cost efficiency of 3D laparoscopy imaging systems as compared to robotic systems contribute to the growth of the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.
