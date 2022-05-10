Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Worth $2,533.5 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to reach USD 2,533.5 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The temperature sensing application segment dominated the market (in terms of market size) in 2021. Temperature sensors find solicitations in the oil & gas and civil engineering segments.

Suppliers and manufacturers of fiber optic equipment are looking forward to achieving higher bandwidth, 100 GBPS, by undertaking intense research activities.

North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share (in terms of revenue) in 2021.

The key industry participants include Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OFS Fitel, LLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Omnisens SA, Brugg Kable AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, and AP Sensing GmbH.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Growth & Trends

The distributed fiber optic sensors (DFOS) market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period globally. Factors such as significant demand from the civil engineering vertical and rising adoption in the oil & gas sector substantially boost the adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors. Fiber optics can withstand rough handling, such as in pipes, streams, and reactors, where manual inspection is not feasible. Furthermore, they help in structural health monitoring at dangerous workplaces and can also be used for border security purposes to prevent intrusion. Thus, its capability to work in a challenging environment is another factor propelling the market growth.

Increasing demand for sophisticated infrastructure and rising per capita income are predicted to lead to industrial automation, urban mobility, and growth in high-end residential projects. Various governments are focusing on conserving their prevailing infrastructure and developing new ones. They are under constant pressure to provide the necessary infrastructure, amenities, and connectivity to people. This has enabled increased spending on projects such as roads, railways, and dams. This rapid growth in the advanced civil engineering vertical is expected to boost the distributed fiber optic sensing market.

The rapid acceptance of DFOS has promoted manufacturers and suppliers to increase R&D expenditure to offer better products to their customers. Service providers are trying to regulate efficiencies and optimize their production process to capture maximum market share and eliminate all other substitutes of the fiber optics technology. The high production & installation price of DFOS products is promoting manufacturers to develop more competitively priced and reliable optic inspection products. Technological complexities, along with other challenges raise the price of deploying fiber optics which further hamper market growth opportunities.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Grand View Research has segmented the distributed fiber optic sensor market based on application, technology, vertical, and region:

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Temperature Sensing

Acoustic/Vibration Sensing

Other

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Rayleigh Effect

Brillouin Scattering

Raman Effect

Interferometric

Bragg Grating

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Oil and Gas

Power and Utility

Safety and Security

Industrial

Civil Engineering

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Qinetiq Group PLC

Omnisens SA

Brugg Kable AG

Luna Innovations Incorporated

AP Sensing GmbH

Browse through Grand View Research's Sensors & Controls Industry Research Reports.

