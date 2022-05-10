Fact.MR: Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Steer Portable Isolation Room Sales Past US$ 66.5 Bn by 2032

Portable Isolation Rooms to Contribute Nearly Four-Fifth of Total Sales by 2032

Fact.MR latest report provides an in-depth analysis of the global portable isolation room market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study highlights various growth drivers that are influencing the demand and sales. It also uncovers hidden opportunities across various segments in terms of product, occupancy, sales channel, and region.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable isolation room market was valued at US$ 43.5 Mn in 2021. Amid surging prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, overall demand is forecast to grow at a 4.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 66.5 Mn by 2032.

Portable isolation rooms are specially designed rooms for safe isolation of infected/contaminated/suspected patients of infectious diseases like tuberculosis, COVID-19, Ebola, and viral flu. They have become ideal alternatives to conventional and fixed isolation rooms on account of their cost and space-effective features.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, coupled with increasing efforts of healthcare professionals to effectively transport symptomatic patients is acting as a catalyst for the growth in the portable isolation room market.

Similarly, the introduction of innovative portable isolation rooms and portable isolation pods will continue creating opportunities for growth for the manufacturers during the assessment period.

Portable isolation rooms and pods are ideal for usage across countries that lack proper healthcare infrastructure. They have become highly sought-after solutions used during emergency situations.

Growing demand for identification, containment, and treatment of patients suffering from highly contagious infectious diseases is expected to create sales prospects for portable isolation rooms in the forthcoming years.

Demand for portable isolation is expected to remain high across developed nations like the U.S. and the U.K. due to increasing incidence of infectious diseases, and rapidly expanding healthcare sector.

In terms of product type, portable isolation rooms segment leads the global portable isolation room market, accounting for around 75.5% share in 2022.

Regionally, North America will continue to dominate the global portable isolation rooms market, accounting for 23.3% share in 2022. Growth in the market is driven by increasing expenditure on healthcare services, the presence of leading market players, and rising adoption of portable isolation rooms and pods in military and defense sector.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 43.1 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 43.5 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 66.5 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.4%

Key Takeaways:

Based on product, sales in the portable isolation rooms segment will increase at a 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of occupancy, the single occupancy segment is expected to dominate the market with around 64.6% share in 2022, with demand growing at a 4.5% CAGR through 2032.

Amid ongoing expansion in the healthcare sector, sales in the North America portable isolation room market are projected to grow at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period.

portable isolation room market are projected to grow at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period. The U.S portable isolation room market is projected to account for 17.7% of the North America market share in 2022, with sales increasing at a 5.3% CAGR.

market share in 2022, with sales increasing at a 5.3% CAGR. China is expected to account for 11.1% of the East Asia portable isolation room market share in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Rising need for isolating symptomatic or suspected patients suffering from infectious diseases is anticipated to boost sales in the market.

Increasing investments by government and private organizations for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure is likely to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Innovations in design, technology, and size of portable isolation rooms will augment the growth in the market.

Restraints:

High cost of portable isolation rooms is expected to limit sales in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the portable isolation room market are launching novel infection prevention portable isolation rooms with additional features. Furthermore, they are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

For instance,

In November 2021 , GAMA Healthcare announced the international launch of the world's first portable isolation solution called "Rediroom".

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Gama Healthcare

Biobase

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited Company

Adart publicity

ISOVAC

ATA MEDICAL

MECART PORTAFAB

ESCOAESTER

TINPENG

Blumed Response System

American Biomedical Group

More Valuable Insights on Portable Isolation Room Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global portable isolation room market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the portable isolation room market through detailed segmentation as follows:

Product:

Portable Isolation Rooms

Portable Isolation Pods

Occupancy:

Single Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms

Multiple Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms

Sales Channel:

Direct Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms

Indirect Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms

Region:

North America Portable Isolation Rooms Market

Latin America Portable Isolation Rooms Market

Europe Portable Isolation Rooms Market

East Asia Portable Isolation Rooms Market

South Asia & ASEAN Portable Isolation Rooms Market

& ASEAN Portable Isolation Rooms Market Oceania Portable Isolation Rooms Market

MEA Portable Isolation Rooms Market

Key Questions Covered in the Portable Isolation room Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the portable isolation room market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global portable isolation room market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the portable isolation room market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the portable isolation room market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global portable isolation room market during 2022-2032?

