

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $199 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $3.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



