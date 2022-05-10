NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 9 May 2022 were: 627.53p Capital only 633.13p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 ordinary shares on 9th May 2022, the Company has 103,155,864 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 54,000 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.