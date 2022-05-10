- (PLX AI) - Fox Q3 revenue USD 3,460 million vs. estimate USD 3,390 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 811 million vs. estimate USD 858 million
|14:52
|Fox Corp. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Revenues Up 7%
|14:22
|Fox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $0.07, revenue of $3.46B beats by $70M
|14:21
|Fox Corporation Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $0.50 per share....
|14:12
|Fox Corp - 8-K, Current Report
|14:11
|Fox Q3 Revenue Tops Expectations, but Adj. EBITDA Falls Short
|FOX CORPORATION A
|31,290
|-2,10 %