Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to Reach $481.8 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 25.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, surge in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and the requirement for rapid data accessibility drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Component Type (Storage, Network, Compute, Others), by Deployment Model (Private, Public, Hybrid), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Education, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) industry generated $51.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, surge in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and the requirement for rapid data accessibility drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. However, concerns of security over private cloud deployment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in need to manage data throughout its lifespan, from storage to archiving, is expected to present opportunities during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample (298 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2298

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of the remote working culture and cloud services led to increased implementation of IaaS. The closure of commercial activities and lockdown measures presented challenges in daily operations of businesses and increased implementation of IaaS.

According to a survey conducted by Manage Engine, nearly 97% of Indian enterprises raised their reliance on the cloud technology and raised deployment of hybrid cloud.

The need to process the data at high speed, share huge amount of information over cloud, and lowering overall operational costs led to adoption of IaaS during the pandemic.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the infrastructure as a service (iaas) market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2298

The hybrid segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on deployment model, the hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global infrastructure as a service market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in generation of data from social media, big data, internet of things (IoT), and other applications, that led to the need for data storage and cost saving through the hybrid environment. The research also analyzes the segments including private and public.

The telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020

Based on industry vertical, the telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market. This is attributed to complex network and computing requirements. However, the government and education segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in investments by government and public sector companies.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to presence of huge number of specialized IaaS vendors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing digital transformation in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2298

Leading Market Players

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Google Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Redcentric Plc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Expected to Reach $320.59 Billion by 2030

Crowd Analytics Market Expected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030

NLP Market Size Expected to Reach $341.5 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg