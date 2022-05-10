Over 580 U.S.-based employees volunteered with 26 nonprofits to support causes such as STEM education.

The company's designated day for volunteering encourages employees to use their interests and skills to help communities where Sensata operates across the U.S.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), held its annual Day of Service in the U.S. on May 9, 2022, when over 580 employee volunteers collaborated with 26 charitable organizations nationwide on service projects benefitting local communities.

The Annual Day of Service represents Sensata Technologies' efforts to be a neighbor of choice and its tradition of giving back to communities for most of its 100+ year history. The company encourages employee-led activities, including volunteering and other forms of civic involvement, as part of its sustainability commitment to positively impact communities where it operates. U.S.-based Sensata employees receive one paid day every year to volunteer with community organizations where employees live or work.

Sensata's volunteering program, also known as "Sensata Serves," continues to grow each year. This year, the program supported 34 projects at 26 nonprofit organizations, including six new charities. The volunteering program leverages some of the relationships that Sensata Technologies Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, has with nonprofits in communities across the U.S. to create service projects.

Employees chose from a wide variety of in-person and virtual projects offering opportunities for meaningful engagement from creating a meditation garden, recording children's audio books and restoring facilities for youth summer programs to springtime cleanup and food packing. Additionally, projects such as building an on-site water wall and preparing STEM kits for a science museum engaged employees interested in applying their technical skills toward serving a cause.

"Volunteering is important to me for many reasons, but the most basic reason is to have the opportunity to give back to nonprofits that do so much in support of our communities," said Chris Kade, who led a team project in which volunteers restored facility areas such as chicken enclosures and garden beds at The Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm in Cumberland, RI. "I am always amazed at just how much positive change can happen when motivated people work together for common good."

The event brought participation to many Sensata locations where employees are based, including CA, ID, IL, MA, MI, MN and RI.

"Our Annual Day of Service is one of the many initiatives that reflect our commitment to building a purpose-driven organization and being a neighbor of choice. Our employees embody this commitment by choosing to volunteer for causes they care about," said Sensata Technologies CEO and President, Jeff Cote. "The Day of Service is not just about delivering community impact it's also about empowering our workforce through the act of giving back. Ultimately, when our people and our communities are strong, it contributes to our strength as an organization, and we are incredibly proud of the role our employees are playing in driving sustainable change."

Learn more about how the Sensata Foundation is continuing the company's legacy of supporting communities here.

About the Sensata Technologies Foundation

The Sensata Technologies Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities where Sensata has operations and fostering a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and all that they can make possible in the 21st century. The Foundation will achieve these objectives by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation through financial support and employee volunteerism. For more information, please visit the Sensata Foundation's website at www.sensatafoundation.org.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified, and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components, and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

