Orders in orderbook of Apranga are flushed due to the dividend payout amount

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Apranga, APB (APG1L, ISIN code LT0000102337) orderbook on 10-05-2022 due to the amount of dividend per one ordinary registered share. 11-05-2022 is the Ex-dividend day. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
