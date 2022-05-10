Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022
WKN: A0B6TF ISIN: LT0000102337 Ticker-Symbol: WHX 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:03 Uhr
2,420 Euro
-0,100
-3,97 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 15:05
76 Leser
Orders in orderbook of Apranga are flushed due to the dividend payout amount

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Apranga, APB (APG1L, ISIN code
LT0000102337) orderbook on 10-05-2022 due to the amount of dividend per one
ordinary registered share. 

11-05-2022 is the Ex-dividend day.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
