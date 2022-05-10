Green Building Materials Market to Garner $511.2 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 8.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Advantages of green building materials in construction industry and growth in building and construction industry drive the growth of the global green building materials market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Green Building Materials Market by Product Type (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Building Systems, Solar Products, and Others) and Application (Residential Buildings and Non-Residential Buildings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global green building materials industry generated $237.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $511.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Preference for green building materials over traditional materials in the construction industry and benefits such as ease in maintenance and cost-effectiveness drive the growth of the global green building materials market. However, high manufacturing cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, supportive government policies in developed nations to encourage green construction present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/430

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global green building materials market, owing to a sharp decline in demand for green building materials.

The pandemic halted the production facilities and disrupted the supply chain, due to the implementation of lockdown. This, in turn, hampered the market growth.

However, the market is recovering steadily as the construction activities are back on track.

The exterior productssegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the exterior products segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global green building materials market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increased repair and maintenance activities especially in North America and Europe is driving the demand for exterior products. However, the solar products segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for more energy efficient buildings and supportive government laws and regulation for safer environment is driving the demand for solar products.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Green Building Materials Market at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/430?reqfor=covid

The residential buildings segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the residential buildings segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global green building materials market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in population and increase in number of building regulations and policies. However, the non-residential buildings segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in industrialization and institutional focus on energy efficient building.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global green building materials market. Increased demand for green building materials from hospitality and leisure applications and increased focus to reduce operational and maintenance cost of the buildings are driving the market in the European region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Increase in construction activities owing to rise in population, and government focus on environmental friendly buildings are driving the demand for green building materials in the region.

Leading Market Players

Alumasc Group Plc (UK)

Amvik Systems ( Canada )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bauder Limited (UK)

Binderholz GmbH ( Germany )

) E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Forbo International SA ( Switzerland )

) Interface Inc. (U.S.)

Kingspan Group Plc ( Ireland )

) Owens Corning (U.S.)

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-buildings-materials-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Green Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

South East Asia and Australia Green Building Materials Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on:LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg