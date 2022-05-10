Anzeige
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 10

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 May 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:

NAV including income with debt at fair value: 1,160.12p per ordinary share


NAV including income with debt at par value: 1,151.88p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 1,146.58p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 1,138.35p per ordinary share



10 May 2022

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
