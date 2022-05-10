Stadium Seating Market to Reach $1.57Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the number of stadiums and increase in interest of people toward sports and games drive the growth of the global stadium seating market

PORTLAND, Ore., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Stadium Seating Market by Seat Type (Fixed Seating, Telescopic Seating, and Bleachers/Grandstand), Application (Indoor Stadium, And Outdoor Stadium), Design (Foldable, And Non-Foldable) and Material (Metallic, Wood and Plastic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global stadium seatingindustry generated $1.03 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.57 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in interest of people toward sports and games, growing popularity of spending the day into recreational activities or events, and rise in the number of stadiumsdrives the growth of the global stadium seating market. However, volatile raw material priceshinder the market growth. On the other hand, breakthroughs in stadium seating technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global stadium seating market, especially during the initial phase. This is dueto the implementation of global lockdown, which led to temporary closure of all stadiums.

Various sports events were either cancelled or delayed in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

Disruption of supply chain and decrease in sales of stadium seating hampered the market growth.

Request Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16399

The foldablesegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on design, the foldable segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global stadium seatingmarket, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. When it comes to accommodation and area management, it is far more flexible than other types, which drives the growth of this segment. The report also discusses non-foldable segment.

The plasticsegment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on material, the plastic segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global stadium seating market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The use of recycled plastic materials in stadium plastic seats is expanding, which is driving the segment. However, the metallic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The growing inclination for replacing plastic with on-trend and sturdier seating options boosts the segment growth.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global stadium seating market. Numerous prominent players in the market have relied on product innovation and technological advancements to gain a significant share in this regional market.However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in purchasing power of consumers and rise in the middle-class population.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16399

Leading Market Players:

Avant

Camatic Seating

Recaro

Kotobuki Seating

SERIES Seating

Mobiliario

Figueras

Ferco Seating Systems

Daplast

The BOX Seat

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Fabric Chairs Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear and Footwear Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Smart Sports Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg