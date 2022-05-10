Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (218/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change as per attached document. The change will be valid as of May 11, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067666