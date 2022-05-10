Anzeige
10.05.2022 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Arctic Blue Beverages AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (219/22)

On request of Arctic Blue Beverages AB, company registration number
559361-7078, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity
rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from
May 12, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:               ARCTIC         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,118,798       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017769136      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             256378         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559361-7078       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short  ARCTIC TO1                               
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximu 3,733,332                                
m                                        
 numbe                                     
r of                                      
 warra                                     
nts to                                     
 be                                       
 liste                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company during the period from and including 3 October
     2022 until and including 14 October 2022. Subscription will be at a  
     subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average 
     price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth  
     Market for a period of ten (10) trading days prior to first      
     subscription date. The subscription price can not be less than the   
     quota value of the shares or higher than 5.25 SEK.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including 3  
iption  October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022.           
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before
 tradi  the last day in the exercise period.                  
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN  SE0017770035                              
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round  1                                    
 Lot:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order  256379                                 
 book                                      
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Compan 5593617078                               
y                                        
 Regis                                     
tratio                                     
n                                        
 Numbe                                     
r:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market First North STO/8                            
 segme                                     
nt:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick  MiFID II tick size table                        
 Size                                      
 table                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC   SSME                                  
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tradin SEK                                   
g                                        
 curre                                     
ncy:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Short  ARCTIC TO2                               
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximu 3,733,332                                
m                                        
 numbe                                     
r of                                      
 warra                                     
nts to                                     
 be                                       
 liste                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company during the period from and including 24 March 
     2023 until and including 6 April 2023. Subscription will be at a    
     subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average 
     price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth  
     Market for a period of ten (10) trading days prior to first      
     subscription date. The subscription price can not be less than the   
     quota value of the shares or higher than 5.25 SEK.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including 24  
iption  March 2023 until and including 6 April 2023.              
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before
 tradi  the last day in the exercise period.                  
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN  SE0017770043                              
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round  1                                    
 Lot:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order  256380                                 
 book                                      
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Compan 559361-7078                               
y                                        
 Regis                                     
tratio                                     
n                                        
 Numbe                                     
r:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market First North STO/8                            
 segme                                     
nt:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick  MiFID II tick size table                        
 Size                                      
 table                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC   SSME                                  
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tradin SEK                                   
g                                        
 curre                                     
ncy:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name           
--------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples     
--------------------------------
4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
--------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46736559208.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
