Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Arctic Blue Beverages AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (219/22)

On request of Arctic Blue Beverages AB, company registration number 559361-7078, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 12, 2022. Shares Short name: ARCTIC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,118,798 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017769136 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 256378 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559361-7078 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short ARCTIC TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximu 3,733,332 m numbe r of warra nts to be liste d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company during the period from and including 3 October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days prior to first subscription date. The subscription price can not be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 5.25 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including 3 iption October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022. perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before tradi the last day in the exercise period. ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0017770035 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 256379 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compan 5593617078 y Regis tratio n Numbe r: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin SEK g curre ncy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short ARCTIC TO2 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximu 3,733,332 m numbe r of warra nts to be liste d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company during the period from and including 24 March 2023 until and including 6 April 2023. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days prior to first subscription date. The subscription price can not be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 5.25 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including 24 iption March 2023 until and including 6 April 2023. perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before tradi the last day in the exercise period. ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0017770043 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 256380 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compan 559361-7078 y Regis tratio n Numbe r: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin SEK g curre ncy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46736559208.