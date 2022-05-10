Fidelity European Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity European Trust PLC (the "Company") - Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 10 May 2022, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 61,611,305 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 17 March 2022.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com.

The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at:

www.fidelity.co.uk/europe

Contact for queries:

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 834798