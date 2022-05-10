Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.05.2022 | 17:03
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AerAdvise, the international aviation technical asset management services subsidiary of Tekunh Group, today announces the appointment of Mick Byrt, as Chief Operating Officer of Technical Operations in the AerAdvise business effective 2nd May 2022

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Byrt will report to Pat Toner Group CEO. Mike has over 35 years' experience in the aviation industry and has most recently held the position of Technical Services Director & founder of the CAMO business inside the Atlantic Aviation Group since January 2017. Throughout the course of his long career, he has held a series of senior technical roles with international organisations including Shannon Aerospace (Lufthansa Group) & Part M Aviation.

Mike Byrt, Chief Operating Officer - AerAdvise.

Toner said:
"Our AerAdvise business is poised for long-term growth, with an established operational platform Dublin and Ireland recognised as the international centre of excellence for aircraft leasing. Mike has overseen the transformation of several aviation technical businesses into global multi-tier service providers with sustainable, profitable portfolio's of business and we are very pleased he will be leading AerAdvise into the next phase of its expansion."

Byrt said:
"AerAdvise is a fantastic technical consultancy platform to the aviation industry, with a targeted range of service streams, a wealth of talent and established reputations at internationally. With market conditions improving markedly, I look forward to working with Pat and the broader operational team to grow the business further."

AerAdvise provide CAMO Services and Technical Services support to a broad range of customers in the airline and aircraft leasing fields.

AerAdvise can be contacted to discuss more about the services capabilities provided on info@aeradvise.com, as well as further information on their CAMO approvals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814755/AerAdvise_COO_Appointment.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.