Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.05.2022 | 17:09
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AerAdvise today announces the appointment of John Whitty, as Special Advisor to the AerAdvise technical advisory committee at its Dublin HQ, effective 10th May 2022

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Whitty will report to Pat Toner Group CEO as part of the technical advisory committee supporting our new COO Mr Mike Byrt and the larger AerAdvise business framework. Mr Whitty has been instrumental in the foundation and development of AerAdvise having held the position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO) since its formation.

Mr Whitty has been involved in aviation for many years firstly having begun his career with the Irish Air Corps and subsequently holding very senior roles both in local Irish & international aviation business beginning with AerLingus, Air Transport Division New Zealand, AerTuras, Schreiner Airways and Aergo Capital, to industry regulatory institutions such as the Irish Aviation Authority.

Toner said:
"I am delighted that such an experienced and industry recognised expert such as John has accepted to remain and serve as part of our newly established technical advisory committee. The richness of the expertise and diversity that will be amassed in the group of experts who have accepted to give so generously with their time to serve as Special Advisers will undoubtedly make an important contribution to the work and mandate of the AerAdvise business. I welcome John as part of this team, and look forward to working closely with him and our other advisors going forward."

Whitty said:
"Having held the position of CTO with the AerAdvise business from its formation, I am delighted to further support the exciting next stage of its planned growth strategy as an advisor to its newly formed committee. I am very confident that Mike with his technical experience as COO will continue the impressive growth of the business built to date. I would also like to add that Pats vision & strategy for both AerAdvise and the broader group is very exciting and something I look forward to being a part of."

AerAdvise provide CAMO Services and Technical Services support to a broad range of customers in the airline and aircraft leasing fields.

AerAdvise can be contacted to discuss more about the services capabilities provided on info@aeradvise.com, as well as further information on their CAMO approvals.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.