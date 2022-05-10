Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football $10,000,000 Equity Line Stock Purchase Agreement Executed

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / As we draw closer to having "cleats in the grass," Major League Football is pleased to announce that Coach Earnest Wilson has been named our fourth and final Head Coach. Coach Wilson is a career coach who has spent time at virtually every level of football including Division I, II, and III College Ball, Arena Football, as well as the Spring League Football. His resume is 32 years deep and carries the respect and admiration of his peers. "A good teacher," "a great guy," "a great character guy," "a players' coach:" all traits that MLFB is seeking to emulate. He fits our definition of "Coach" perfectly.

"I want to help young players take steps to the top league in the NFL, CFL…wherever," Wilson says. That statement echoes the remarks from the other coaches in our league. "We took great care in picking that final coach," says MLFB CEO Frank Murtha. "Our whole goal is to help all of the people involved with our league get better, to be able to have that opportunity…to be the best version of themselves. We believe that Coach Wilson is a great asset in that area." When asked about why he is joining MLFB, Wilson said, "as an organization, MLFB wants to do this correctly. This league is putting together a strong product and working to build to a strong future." That was music to the Executive Management Team's ears. "Another Players' Coach!"

Wilson was an early adopter of the Air Raid offense and has utilized the strategy throughout his coaching career. His adaptation of using running backs and tight ends in that discipline is what made it special. What is even more interesting is that he has built defensive units that have been just as effective. A wonderful football mind, great character, and the desire to help players get better; a perfect fit for the world of Major League Football.

All of us at Major League Football are looking forward as the chemistry between our four head coaches begins to gel. Coaches' meetings will begin this week, another step toward "cleats in the grass" is in effect.

