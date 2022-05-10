

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that its shareholders approved dividend of 0.85 euros per share and other proposals at Annual General Meeting.



The company appointed Herna Verhagen and Sanjay Poonen and re-appointed Paul Stoffels and Dr. Marc Harrison as members of the Supervisory Board.



All other binding voting items, such as the re-appointment of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company's auditor, and a number of recurring items, such as the proposal to adopt the company's financial statements, were also approved, the company said.







