DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market To Surge with a CAGR of 8.3% in the 7MM During the Study Period (2019-32) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market size was over USD 1,740.2 billion in 2021, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

The total Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosed 12-month prevalent cases in the 7MM was more than 5 million in 2021.

Key Post Traumatic Stress Disorder companies such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aptinyx, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Bionomics Limited, Nobilis Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Remedy, Pfizer, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others are currently working to develop drugs for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder therapies in the pipeline include JZP150, NYX-783, Rexulti (brexpiprazole) and Zoloft (sertraline) combination, BNC210, and others.

The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder testing market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in prevalence due to increase in life stressors, traumatic event, less competitive scenario, and increased initiatives to create public awareness and knowledge of the disease.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has been defined as "the complex physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral consequences of psychological trauma." It is characterized by intrusive thoughts, nightmares, flashbacks to past traumatic events, avoidance of traumatic reminders, hypervigilance, and sleep disturbance, all of which contribute to significant social, occupational, and interpersonal dysfunction. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder causes include feelings like intense fear, helplessness, and horror.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms can occur as soon as a month after a stressful experience, but they can also appear years later. These symptoms generate substantial issues in social and work circumstances, as well as in relationships. They can also impair one's capacity to carry out routine everyday chores. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms are classified into four types: intrusive recollections, avoidance, unfavorable changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. Symptoms may change over time or from person to person.

For the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosis, the doctor will most likely perform a physical exam to rule out any medical issues that may be causing the symptoms - a psychological evaluation that includes a discussion of the signs and symptoms, as well as the event or events that precipitated them, and will employ the criteria from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosed 12-month prevalent cases in the 7MM was more than 5 million in 2021.

Among the 7MM, the United States has the highest prevalent cases of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in 2021.

The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalence population of PTSD

Diagnosed prevalent Cases of PTSD

Gender-specific Cases of PTSD

Severity-specific Cases of PTSD

Age-specific Cases of PTSD

Total Treated cases of PTSD

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market

A multidimensional strategy is used in the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder treatment for patients. Patient education, social support, and anxiety control through psychotherapy and psychopharmacological intervention are all treatment possibilities. Patient education and social support are critical early measures for engaging the patient and mitigating the impact of the traumatic experience. Local and national support groups can assist to de-stigmatize mental health diagnoses and emphasize that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms are more than just a reaction to stress and require treatment. Family and friend support fosters understanding and acceptance, which may lessen survivor guilt. Psychotherapy and counseling, medicine, or a mix of the two are commonly used in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder treatment.

There are numerous methods of psychotherapy, commonly known as talk therapy, that can be used to treat children and adults with PTSD. Cognitive therapy, exposure therapy, and eye movement desensitization (EMDR) and reprocessing are all types of psychotherapy utilized in the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder treatment.

Furthermore, with a few promising therapies for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in the pipeline, the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market size is projected to grow. Among the emerging therapies, the most promising ones include JZP150 (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), NYX-783 (Aptinyx), BNC210 (Bionomics Limited), and others.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

JZP150: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

NYX-783: Aptinyx

BNC210: Bionomics Limited

Rexulti (brexpiprazole) and Zoloft (sertraline) combination: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/ Lundbeck

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Dynamics

The introduction of novel drugs and classes of new therapeutic drugs for treatment into the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market will give PTSD patients hope as a treatment option and may have a significant positive impact on the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market. Moreover, new diagnostic categories based on PTSD such as Prolonged duress stress disorder, post-traumatic mourning disorder, post-traumatic relationship syndrome, post-traumatic dental care anxiety, and post-traumatic abortion syndrome have all been proposed which will further boost the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market. Furthermore, the increase in the prevalence and rise in initiatives to create public awareness and knowledge of the disease are also contributing to the growth of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market. In addition, a less competitive scenario will create an opportunity for the new players to enter into the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market.

However, certain factors are limiting the growth of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market. The main drawback of PTSD is that it is associated with high rates of comorbidities, psychiatric and medical diseases, as well as alcohol and drug abuse, resulting in poor QOL and poor physical health, thus impeding the growth of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market. In addition, the heterogeneity of the symptoms and delayed onset of PTSD are acting as a barrier to the growth of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market. Moreover, with the expiration of patent protection for many pharmaceuticals and rising health-care costs, the entry of generics occurs, posing a significant challenge to the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market.

Scope of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aptinyx, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Bionomics Limited, Nobilis Therapeutics,H. Lundbeck A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Remedy, Pfizer, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aptinyx, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Bionomics Limited, Nobilis Therapeutics,H. Lundbeck A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Remedy, Pfizer, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others Key Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Therapies : JZP150, NYX-783, Rexulti (brexpiprazole) and Zoloft (sertraline) combination, BNC210, and others

: JZP150, NYX-783, Rexulti (brexpiprazole) and Zoloft (sertraline) combination, BNC210, and others Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Dynamics: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market drivers and barriers

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Key Insights 2. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Report Introduction 3. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Overview at a Glance 4. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment and Management 7. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Emerging Drugs 10. 7 Major Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Analysis 11. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Market Barriers 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

