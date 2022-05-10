Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA resolved on May 10, 2022, to elect Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth, Petra Einarsson and Philip Graham New as new members of the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, and to re-elect Dag Mejdell, Marianne Wiinholt, Rune Bjerke and Peter Kukielski for a period of up to two years. This is in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee, which was provided as an appendix to the notice to the Annual General Meeting, published on April 13, 2022.

Furthermore, the election of all four employee representatives, communicated on April 7 and subject to the Annual General Meeting's approval of the agreement to discontinue the Corporate Assembly, is now effective.

The Board of Directors has in a constituting Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting today, elected Dag Mejdell as Chair and Rune Bjerke as Deputy Chair.

Following the election, the Board of Directors will consist of the following 11 members:

Dag Mejdell (chair)

Rune Bjerke (deputy chair)

Peter Kukielski

Marianne Wiinholt

Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth

Petra Einarsson

Philip Graham New

Arve Baade (employee representative)

Bjørn Petter Moxnes (employee representative)

Torleif Sand (employee representative)

Margunn Sundve (employee representative)

All shareholder-elected members have been elected for up to two years and at the latest to the company's Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Investor contacts:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act