Dienstag, 10.05.2022
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
WKN: 936289 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.05.2022 | 17:45
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 10

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022 of 10.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 30 June 2022 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 June 2022.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 9 June 2022.

The Company intends to pay four interim dividends totalling at least 41.00p per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2022 (39.50p per ordinary share was paid for the year ended 31 December 2021).

10 May 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

