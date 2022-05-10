Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022 of 10.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 30 June 2022 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 June 2022.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 9 June 2022.

The Company intends to pay four interim dividends totalling at least 41.00p per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2022 (39.50p per ordinary share was paid for the year ended 31 December 2021).

10 May 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323