Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split redemption in Boliden (144/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boliden AB (Boliden) held on April 28,
2022, approved an extra distribution of SEK 15.50 per share to be paid out
through a split redemption procedure. The Ex-date is May 11, 2022. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in Boliden (BOLI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067726
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
