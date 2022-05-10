NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split redemption in Boliden (144/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boliden AB (Boliden) held on April 28, 2022, approved an extra distribution of SEK 15.50 per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The Ex-date is May 11, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Boliden (BOLI). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067726