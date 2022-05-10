- (PLX AI) - B&O Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,850-2,950 million, down from DKK 2,900-3,100 million previously.
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin -2 to 2%, down from low end of 2-4% previously
- • Outlook FY free cash flow DKK -180 to -140 million, down from low end of DKK 0-100 million previously
- • The free cash flow is furthermore impacted by higher overdue receivables, company said
- • In Americas, the company expects revenue growth in Q4, and the company had solid sell-out growth in March and April
- • In EMEA, revenue in Q4 is expected to decline primarily due to high comparables from last year
- • Like-for-like sell-out continued to increase in March and April, however, retailers in Europe are indicating lower in-store traffic
