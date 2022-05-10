

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$183.32 million, or -$1.59 per share. This compares with -$280.98 million, or -$2.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$139.62 million or -$1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $953.33 million from $736.68 million last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



