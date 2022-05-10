- (PLX AI) - Occidental Q1 net income USD 4,700 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 4.65
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.12 vs. estimate USD 2.03
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 million
- • OxyChem generated record quarterly pre-tax earnings of $671 million; total year pre-tax earnings guidance increased to between $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion
- • Midstream exceeded quarterly guidance with adjusted pre-tax earnings of $148 million; total year pre-tax earnings guidance increased to between $175 million to $275 million
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de