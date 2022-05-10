

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $673.18 million, or $4.05 per share. This compares with $758.25 million, or $4.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $684.41 million or $4.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.06 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $673.18 Mln. vs. $758.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.05 vs. $4.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.375 to $3.425 Bln



