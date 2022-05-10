

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global Inc. (LBTYA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.04 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.1% to $1.85 billion from $3.50 billion last year.



Liberty Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.04 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $1.85 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.



