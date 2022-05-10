Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kaufen? „Monstermeldung“ am späten Dienstagabend! Machen Sie sich auf etwas gefasst...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P39H ISIN: NO0010840507 Ticker-Symbol: 4W9 
Tradegate
10.05.22
11:33 Uhr
1,680 Euro
-0,001
-0,06 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEXIP HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEXIP HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7011,73422:59
1,7061,72217:15
PR Newswire
10.05.2022 | 22:58
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pexip AS: Pexip Virtual Courts Solution Released Today

Purpose-built for court systems to simplify, modernize and enhance virtual and hybrid hearings

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a global video communication platform provider, today announced that it has launched Pexip Virtual Courts. Pexip already has several customers within the judicial sector across the globe and this application has been developed based on a real demand for a purpose-built solution for virtual and hybrid court hearings.

While some justice systems were already using virtual court solutions prior to the pandemic, Covid-19 accelerated a worldwide shift toward modernizing legal procedures and the search for the best technology to enable these changes. Customers such as the HMS Courts and Tribunal Service in England and Wales, the New Mexico Justice System in the US, and Paulding County Georgia, rely on Pexip for a platform that maintains data privacy and levels the playing field for all participants, regardless of where they are located or how they are joining a remote court proceeding. The benefits of virtual courts are highly evident and include improved safety for defendants, plaintiffs and legal representatives, more efficient processes such as flexible scheduling that reduce case backlog, cost reductions associated with transportation of prisoners and witnesses, and a reduction in court overheads.

"Our customers have told us that what is important for them is a true-to-life, security-first experience that can be easily integrated into established court workflows. The Pexip Virtual Courts application is purpose-built for courts to simplify, modernize, and enhance communications and proceedings in courtrooms, helping judiciaries to virtualize their court flows and improve them through automations. Customers can create tailored experiences including branding and integrations for scheduling, authentication and compliance. We believe that judiciaries around the world will be delighted to see this application come to market," said John Thorneycroft, SVP Business Management.

CONTACT:

For more information, contact Thomas Edberg, Senior Director Business Management, thomas.edberg@pexip.com or Gillian Dalslaaen, VP Corporate Communications, gillian@pexip.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pexip-as/r/pexip-virtual-courts-solution-released-today,c3564273

PEXIP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.