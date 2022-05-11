Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 10 mai/May 2022) - Ivor Exploration Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to Kraken Energy Corp. (UUSA)

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 11, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 10, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Ivor Exploration Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Kraken Energy Corp. (UUSA)

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 3 mai 2022.11 Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 10 mai 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 11 mai/May 2022 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : IVOR New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : UUSA New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 50075X 10 2 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 50075X 10 2 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 46588Y108/CA46588Y1088

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com