Cloud video surveillance leader to preview Smart Video Search, demo Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition), and discuss the value of partnerships for organizations large and small

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI), will showcase the transformative advantage for UK and EU businesses of its open, flexible platform-demonstrating its new AI capabilities and ability to easily integrate technologies for a customized end-to-end solution-at IFSEC International 2022, taking place at the ExCel Exhibition Centre in London on May 17-19.

Current and potential resellers, partners and end users are invited to stop by the Eagle Eye Networks Stand IF3230 or book a meeting in advance here.

Stop by Stand 3230 for demos and discussions:

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search is the first-of-its-kind deployment of smart search across a global enterprise without the need for local hardware changes or local labor. It allows users to search for people, vehicles, or objects and immediately find the exact video across all cameras in all sites saving time and money. All customers will get this AI capability at no extra cost in the summer of 2022.

Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition), which uses our AI Cloud for very high accuracy in challenging conditions and it operates on any security camera. It enables seamless monitoring of vehicles across multiple locations.

Open Platform and Partnerships Eagle Eye addresses customers' security needs with infinite scalability, flexible pricing plans, a wide array of advanced analytics, and an open RESTful API platform for unlimited customization. Eagle Eye has a vast and growing network of technology partners, and is pleased to welcome two partners-Genesys by ISM and Salto Systems-at Eagle Eye's IFSEC stand this year.

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search will be globally available in Summer, 2022. Please contact us at info@een.com if you are interested in exploring its capabilities in advance of the global release.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006365/en/

Contacts:

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT

EMEA

Meda Casunean

mcasunean@een.com

+31-20-26-10-460