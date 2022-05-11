- (PLX AI) - Mowi Q1 operational EBIT EUR 207 million vs. estimate EUR 212 million.
|Mowi Q1 Revenue EUR 1,095 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,088 Million
|Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend
|Mowi ASA: Earnings almost double to reach record-high levels for Mowi
|Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Presentation of Q1 2022 results 11 May 2022 at 08:00 (CET)
|Mowi sells Egg development licences
